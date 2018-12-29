Portsmouth Police need help identifying business robber

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are continuing their investigation into a commercial robbery.

Police got a call around 09:30 a.m., about a commercial robbery at the Dollar General located in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

A black male suspect wearing all black clothing, entered the business with a firearm and demanded money, police said.

The suspect then ran in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.