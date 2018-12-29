Police investigate after driver says shots were fired at vehicle on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police officers are investigating a possible shooting that happened on I-64 Saturday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., the driver of a 2014 Nissan Armada contacted police to report that he was involved in a possible shooting.

The man said he was merging onto westbound I-64 from Armistead Avenue when he heard several gun shots coming from outside his vehicle. He then said he heard glass shattering, and soon realized he had suffered a graze wound to his leg.

The five other passengers, one adult female and four juveniles, were not injured.

The driver said there were no other vehicles in the vicinity at the time he heard the possible gun shots.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and is currently investigating the incident.