First Warning Forecast: More clouds, a stray shower and seasonable temperatures

Conditions will remain dry overnight with increasing clouds and dropping temperatures.

Expect temperatures in the mid and upper 30s to near 40 to start the day Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We’re not going to warm a whole lot. Expect highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year. High pressure will be to our north, which will help keep most of the moisture from an area of low pressure to our south, away from us. Keeping just a slight 20 percent chance, mainly in North Carolina. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Wet weather will move in for New Year’s Eve. We are tracking a warm front that will lift over the region. This will help to warm our temperatures though. Expect highs on Monday in the upper 50s to near 60. More rain on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Very mild to kick off 2019. Expect highs in the 60s to near 70! The forecast Wednesday through Friday has been kind of back and forth. Now we are looking drier than we were yesterday. Just keeping a slight 20-25 percent chance Wednesday through Friday. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will continue to monitor this.

