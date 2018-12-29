Community concerns, dogs appear to be abandoned at Park

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — People in Madison are concerned after finding three large dogs, that appear to be abandoned, wandering Peeler Park.

Metro Animal Care & Control says they’ve been out about seven times to catch the Pitbull mixes, only leaving with one.

On Friday afternoon the two still at the park were seen lying on the side of the park’s paved walking path.

“The way they’re laying there right now is like if we were in our own houses,” Greg McElrath said.

McElrath is a dog owner and says this is unfortunately a familiar sight for him.

“There’s been dogs abandoned down here before,” McElrath said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Animal Control says the dogs have been hard to trap because they don’t appear to be hungry, possibly indulging in some of the food left for the colony of feral cats at the entrance of the park.

“There’s ladies that come down, that feed them,” McElrath said.

Animal Control is asking people not to feed the dogs. They say they haven’t received any reports of the dogs trying to attack people, but they recommend keeping your distance.

“If you would try to go up and if they did any type of growling it would only be fear aggression,” McElrath said. “If anything, they’re just scared.”

Animal Control says they will be leaving traps for the dogs, something they couldn’t do the last few days because of the rain.

The one dog that they did catch did not have a collar or a microchip.