VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of a serious crash on Indian River Road.

According to a tweet by the department, the vehicle-pedestrian crash happened in front of the Founders Inn, located at 5641 Indian River Road. Westbound Indian River Road is currently backed up, and police advise to avoid the area if possible.

Eastbound traffic is still moving.

There is no word currently on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.