ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Firefighters battled a large house fire Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Onancock crews responded to a fire on Bobtown Road. They had help from firefighters from Melfa, Wachapreague, Painter and Tasley.

Together the crews put out the fire, searched, extinguished and ventilated the home.

Two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There is no further information on their condition at this time.

