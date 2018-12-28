Suffolk police need help finding missing endangered teen

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered teen.

14-year-old Jacob Porter was last seen during the evening of December 27 in the Hillpoint area of Suffolk.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, Adidas pants and carrying a navy blue backpack with the words “USA Soccer” on it.

Porter is 6 feet tall, approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Porter call 911 or your local Police Department.