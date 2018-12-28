Suffolk man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly striking officer

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police have a man in custody after he was allegedly intoxicated in public.

Earlier Friday, officers responded to the 2600 block of East Washington Street in reference to a suspicious person on the front porch of a residence. Officers made contact with the subject, who did not live at the location.

The subject, identified as 48-year-old Cory Muller, was reportedly intoxicated, and after he was taken into custody he reportedly struck an officer and made verbal threats.

He was arrested on charges of public intoxication. The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming.