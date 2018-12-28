Rabid cat found in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Health Department said that a cat that attacked people in and around the area of Dunkirk and Eric Streets and Tyre Neck Road tested positive for rabies.

According to the health department, the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control responded to a residence where the callers said a black cat had attacked several people. This occurred near the 5800 blocks of Dunkirk and Eric Streets and the 3600 block of Tyre Neck Road.

The cat was captured, and on December 28, the health department learned that the cat carried the rabies virus.

The health department recommends that Portsmouth residents and visitors take the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies: