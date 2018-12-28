People walking dog find body in James City Co. woods

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are investigating a death that was reported on Christmas Eve.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a wooded creek area behind the 6600 block of Richmond Road.

Police said two people were walking their dogs and they found a dead person.

The body was taken to the Tidewater Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The identification and cause of death has not been confirmed at this time but there is no foul play suspected, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov.