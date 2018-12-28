One man injured in Newport News robbery, shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed and shot in the area of 34th Street and Roanoke Avenue.

At 8:07 p.m., Newport News Communications received a call for a shooting and responded. When crews arrived, they found the victim, a 44-year-old Hampton man, who said he was robbed by two unknown black males in the 1100 block of 34th Street.

The victim said some of his personal property was taken, and at some point during the incident, he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Newport News Police are still on scene investigating.