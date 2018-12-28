Hampton Police identify suspect in convenience store robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has identified a suspect in a Thursday night business robbery.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Come and Go Convenience Store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road for a robbery complaint. Their investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Hampton man Cadarius Wiggins, was wearing a black mask to try and conceal his face, a black hoodie and black jeans.

After obtaining an unknown amount of money, Wiggins fled on foot towards the Colonial Landing apartment complex.

Wiggins now has active warrants on file for one count of robbery, one count of burglary while armed and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.