Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s with showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, very warm, and windy… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning, about 30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will warm to near 70 this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with rain. Expect scattered showers this morning, becoming more widespread this afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times and stray thunderstorms are possible. Winds will also crank up today, south at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Rain chances will taper off tonight and clouds will clear out overnight to early Saturday morning. Lows tonight will only fall into the mid 50s and winds will slowly relax.

We will see sunshine for most of Saturday with high temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds will build back in Saturday night to Sunday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few scattered showers. Highs will drop to near 50 on Sunday.

Clouds and showers will continue for the first half of next week. Expect a mix of clouds with on and off showers as several fronts move through the region. That means rain is possible as we ring in the new year.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Warm, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 28th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

