× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and highs in the 60s

Rain will move out late tonight as high pressure builds in. A few clouds to start the day Saturday, with clearing skies as the day progresses. It will still be mild with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend.

Sunday is actually shaping up to be a better day. An area of low pressure tracks just to the south of us. We have knocked rain chances down to a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Unsettled weather will be the story for your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Keeping a 50 percent chance for showers for New Year’s Eve and a 40 percent chance for New Year’s Day. It will be mild though with highs in the mid 50 and upper 50s to end the month of December and the mid 60s to start 2019. More wet weather will linger through Friday, with a 30 percent chance.

Meteorologist April Loveland

