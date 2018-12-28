Deployment delayed for USS Gravely after electrical fire

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Gravely’s deployment will be delayed after an electrical fire damaged a piece on the ship.

The ship’s new deployment time will be at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the electrical fire was an isolated incident. Repairs are underway on the damaged piece, and it will be replaced before the ship departs.

The departure of the USS Gravely is part of a regularly-scheduled deployment to conduct maritime operations as the flagship of NATO’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in the Navy’s U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

The USS Gravely, a Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, was commissioned in 2010. Its home port is Naval Station Norfolk.