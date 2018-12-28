Cooked shrimp recalled due to possibility of spoilage from under-cooking

Another recall has been announced and this time it is for cooked shrimp products.

The recall was announced by Kroger and it includes cooked shrimp products of various types.

The products may be under-cooked which could cause contamination from spoilage organisms or pathogens, Kroger announced.

If you purchased one of the products the company said to not eat it and to return it to the store for a full refund.

Here is the list of products affected:

Consumers with questions can contact the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.