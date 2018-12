As the National Football League gears up for the playoffs, News 3 has some great games ahead this weekend.

December 30 you can catch the New York Jets vs New England Patriots at 1 p.m., and the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers at 4 p.m.

The Jets are 4-11 and they face off in New England against the 10-5 Patriots.

Pittsburgh (8-6) will be hosting the Jets (4-11).

Playoffs will begin with wildcard games being played the first week of January.

