Virginia Beach recycling center temporarily closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Municipal Center Recycling Center on West Neck Road is temporarily closed due to an “overwhelming amount” of drop-offs.

According to the City of Virginia Beach Waste Management Division, once the site is clean and its containers serviced, it will re-open.

The Waste Management Division said that both acceptable and unacceptable items were dropped off at the center. It reminds residents that paper, bottles and cans are the only acceptable items at the recycling center, and all boxes must be flattened.

The Waste Management Division advised residents to visit the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center on Jake Sears Road for trash disposal and recycling needs.