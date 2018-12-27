× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and 70s on the way

A soggy and very warm end to the week… Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. We will warm into the low and mid 50s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will only slip into the upper 40s tonight.

Friday will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s, 20+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect cloudy skies with rain building in. Our highest rain chances will be during the late afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours and stray thunderstorms are possible. Winds will also pick up, south at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to near 35 mph.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Clouds will clear out early Saturday morning with sunshine for most of the day. Highs will drop to the low 60s. Rain will return for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will cool to the low 50s and upper 40s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Clouds and showers will continue for the first half of next week. Expect on and off showers from Sunday to Wednesday as fronts linger over the region. That means rain is possible as we ring in the new year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: E 5-15

