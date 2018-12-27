Redskins place Colt McCoy and Jordan Reed on injured reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The list continues to grow for the Redskins as they limp to the finish line.

On Thursday, the team placed quarterback Colt McCoy and tight end Jordan Reed on the injured reserve list, bringing the tally of players currently shut down to 24.

In 2017, the Redskins finished the season with 24 players on the injured reserve.

McCoy hasn’t played since breaking his fibula December 3rd against the Eagles. The hope was that the team would be able to bring him back if a playoff run occurred.

Reed, who suffered a foot injury, has not played since the loss to the Giants on December 9th.

In corresponding moves, the team signed defensive lineman Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter.