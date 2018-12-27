Prices for hospital services will be made public January 1

Price transparency is coming to hospitals in the United States.

A new federal rule requires all hospitals to post an online list of the cost of their standard services.

Patients will soon be able to compare prices before seeking treatment beginning January 1, 2019.

Some consumer advocates say even though those lists will be beneficial, it does not do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other factors.

Previously, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “America’s healthcare system has to change, and President Trump’s Administration recognizes that. This payment proposal takes important steps toward a Medicare system that puts patients in charge of their care and allows them to receive the quality and price information needed to drive competition and increase value.”

