Police: Woman used ‘switch blade’ to kill husband after he reached for Kindle Fire under couch

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) — A St. Charles, Missouri woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death after a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning.

St. Charles Police said at 3:30 a.m. they received a report of a “violent domestic” call and found the man injured. The victim was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Orville A. Davis, of St. Charles. Police said he was stabbed to death by his wife, Brenna Davis, 36.

Orville was reportedly stabbed in the chest after an argument with his wife at their house in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive. Court documents state that Brenna stabbed her husband with a “switch blade” knife when he attempted to get a Kindle Fire from her while she was trying to hide it under the couch, where she was seated.

After the incident, one of the children in the home called 911.

According to court documents, Orville sustained multiple stab wounds to his face.

While being questioned by police, Brenna reportedly said she had been having an extramarital affair. She also said her husband did not trust her and that prior to the fatal stabbing, he had broken her phone and told her to leave if that was what she wanted.

She also allegedly told police she didn’t think about leaving the home or using any of the other phones in the residence to call police.

A witness inside the home told investigators Brenna was overheard telling Orville that she would “rather stab him but it wasn’t worth it,” court documents state.

Brenna was charged with murder in the second-degree and armed criminal action. She is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on $500,000 cash-only bond.

The family has five children.

The investigation is ongoing.