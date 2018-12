NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police seized drugs and a weapon after a recent call to a residence.

Officers said they responded to a domestic issue on Old Lucas Creek Road.

A man was found hiding in a closet and after a search warrant was executed a weapon and narcotics were seized.

Police said the man was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Marijuana.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.