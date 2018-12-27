New experiences fueling UVA in second straight bowl game appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Saturday will be the renewal of an old rivalry between UVA and South Carolina. The Cavaliers and Gamecocks haven't met since 2003, but have played each other 35 times.

Since Bronco Mendenhall arrived at UVA back in 2016, the 'Hoos have underwent a culture change that has produced more winning. After a 2-10 season in year one, the 'Hoos finished at 6-7 in 2017, and have a chance to win eight games for the first time since 2011.

"There wasn't a player on my team a year ago that wasn't a grad transfer that had been to a postseason game," Mendenhall said. "So when you look at an entire room of young people that the postseason was some type of phantom experience, and so even though we didn't play well, the point of reference was established for this year, and years to come."

On Saturday, Virginia will look to win its first bowl game since 2005.