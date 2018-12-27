Man charged with assault after 60-year-old found with injuries in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – James City County Police arrested a man on charges of assault and battery and felonious assault after a Christmas Eve incident.

On December 24 at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers were called to Judy Drive for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they located a 60-year-old male victim with blood coming from his mouth and his “closed, swollen and bruised” eye. He also had swelling on the right side of his face and head.

The suspect, Todd Russell, was found in the residence with swelling on one of his hands and blood on his face and hands.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Russell was arrested and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.