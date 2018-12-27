Macaulay Culkin lets fans pick new middle name…and it’s one we’ve heard before

Fans have given Macaulay Culkin a new middle name.

It’s one we’ve heard before and sounds very similar to his first and last names…

The “Home Alone” star announced in a tweet on Christmas day that he will legally change his name to Macaulay ‘Macaulay Culkin’ Culkin in 2019.

Yes, fans picked the 38-year-old actor’s whole name as his middle name.

It was one of the choices listed on a poll Culkin opened on his site, Bunny Ears.

Nearly 61 thousand people voted for the wining name. Culkin’s current middle name is Carson but he has promised to legally adopt the winning choice.

The losing options included Shark Week, his brother’s first name Kieran, The McRib is Back and Publicity Stunt.

This isn’t the first headline the “Home Alone” star made this holiday season. Just last week Google released a Christmas ad featuring Culkin re-creating scenes from the classic movie.