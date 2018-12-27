Keep your New Year’s resolutions with these tips

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s the one time of year many of us sit down and decide the changes we want to make for the upcoming year.

The most popular resolutions are to lose weight, workout more and save money. It’s one thing to choose a resolution right when the New Year is beginning, it’s entirely another thing to keep going past the first month.

There are some psychologist who want you to be successful, here are three things they say most people forget to do that ruin their resolutions.

A resolution means nothing if you don’t have a clear vision for what you want to accomplish. If your goal is to save more money choose an amount you plan to put into savings with each pay check.

Start small if you want to lose weight don’t expect to go from the couch to seven boot camp classes a day, instead start small by committing to moving each day.

Choose the stairs instead of the escalator and work your way up.

Lastly your friends and family can be the biggest help when it comes to achieving your resolutions. Find a gym buddy or someone to remind you of your goals.

A few other tips, don’t be too hard on yourself and write down your goals.