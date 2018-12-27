× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers, storms and spring-like temperatures

Temperatures will continue to warm overnight as a warm front lifts over the area. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 to start the day Friday. Overcast skies with increasing moisture tonight. We’ll see our first round of rain early with chances increases through the afternoon. A cold front will move through during the evening hours. This will bring showers and possible storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 severe threat, which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be gusty winds. Expect breezy conditions throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s, which is more spring-like.

Rain will move out late Friday night as high pressure builds in. A few clouds to start the day Saturday, with clearing skies as the day progresses. It will still be mild with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend.

More rain will move in Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks just to the south of us. We are giving it about a 40 percent chance at this point. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Unsettled weather will be the story for your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Keeping a 40 percent chance for showers both days. It will be mild though with highs in the mid 50s to end the month of December and near 60 to start 2019. A few lingering showers on Wednesday, with drier weather moving in for Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.