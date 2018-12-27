× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and spring-like temperatures Friday

We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will only slip into the upper 40s early and then actually warm up into the 50s overnight.

Friday will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s, 20+ degrees above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the month of April than December. Expect cloudy skies with rain building in. Our highest rain chances will be during the late afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours and stray thunderstorms are possible. Winds will also pick up, south at 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Clouds will clear out early Saturday morning with sunshine for most of the day. Highs will drop to the low 60s. Rain will return for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will cool to the low 50s and upper 40s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Clouds and showers will continue for the first half of next week. Expect on and off showers from Sunday to Wednesday as fronts linger over the region. That means rain is possible as we ring in the new year. Temperatures will warm to near 60 to start 2019.

Meteorologist April Loveland

