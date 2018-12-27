Driver walks away with no injuries after tractor trailer overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer crash closed a portion of Route 58 Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on eastbound Route 58 in the curve before the six lanes at Portsmouth Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the tractor trailer and reportedly suffered no injuries. Route 58 reopened around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday night.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time, officials said.