Driver faces DUI charge after logging truck overturns in Virginia Beach causing mess

Virginia Beach, Va. - Police said the driver of a logging truck caused a big mess in Virginia Beach and now the man is facing a DUI charge.

33-year-old Edgar McDaniel of Virginia Beach was booked into jail on Thursday.

Drivers could see the overturned tractor trailer near the intersection of London Bridge Road and Taylor Farm Road.

Virginia Beach Police said they got the call at around 12:30 in the afternoon.

There was a lot of debris onto the side of the road.

Police had a section of the area blocked off for 5 hours as they cleaned it up.

They said luckily no injuries reported and no other vehicles were involved.

McDaniel was charged with operating a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a commercial motor vehicle.