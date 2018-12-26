× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, rain and 60s ahead

Rain and a warm up to end the week… Expect areas of frost and freezing temperatures early this morning with many locations near 30 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies today with light winds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear skies will continue tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will build in tomorrow as our next weather system moves our way. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds rolling in through midday. We will see mostly cloudy skies late in the day with a few isolated showers tomorrow night. Highs will warm into the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect cloudy skies with rain showers for most of the day. Heavy downpours and stray thunderstorms are possible. Winds will also pick up, south at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Rain will return for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will cool to near 50 on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: E 5-15

