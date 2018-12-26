× Virginia Beach mother warns community after man exposes himself to daughter

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – An Ocean Lakes mother has a warning for her community.

On Friday, Dec. 21, Amy Verner called police after a man exposed himself to her 11-year-old daughter.

According to Verner, her daughter and a friend were walking in their neighborhood after getting out of school. The girls say they noticed a silver car circling around them. After the car passed them a second time, the girls say they began to walk faster. They were forced to stop at an intersection before crossing the street. They say while they were waiting to cross Firefall Court, the man in the silver car pulled up next to them. They say he exposed himself and then began touching himself.

“I’m just pissed, I’m so pissed,” explained Verner. “11-years-old, my child is 11-years-old and part of her innocents was taken.”

Verner says the girls screamed and quickly ran to her home which was right down the street.

After explaining what happened, Verner called police and reported the incident.

Verner’s daughter was able to provide police with very specific details about the driver and the car. She describes the car as a silver 4-door car with black rims. The car has no noticeable dents or scratches. The man is described as a Caucasian man in his 20’s with dark brown or black hair. He has no facial hair. Verner says her daughter was also able to tell police what color underwear the man had on.

“They did everything expect look at the license plate,” said Verner. “But she got a lot of details in that split second. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Verner is grateful that her daughter was not physically hurt, but fears that if this man isn’t caught his actions could escalate. She is asking her community to be on the lookout for the driver and for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of strangers.