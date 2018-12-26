Suffolk Police searching for suspect after morning stabbing injures 2 people

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Riddick Drive.

Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 7:49 a.m. When crews arrived, they located two victims, who received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Suffolk man Bryan Lamont Davis, who has warrants for one count of grand larceny (motor vehicle theft), two counts of assault in commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Virginia State Police have recovered a stolen vehicle used by Davis in Henrico County, Virginia.