President Trump pays surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Iraq on Christmas Day to visit deployed troops.

According to Sanders, the surprise visit with troops and senior military leadeship was “to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas.”

The United States still has more than 5,000 troops in Iraq, 15 years after its 2003 invasion of the country.

This is a developing story.