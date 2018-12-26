ODU starting quarterback Blake LaRussa to forego senior season

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University football quarterback Blake LaRussa will forego his senior season to attend Seminary School, LaRussa announced on Wednesday.

LaRussa will graduate in May and plans to attend Seminary School to earn a Master’s of Divinity and become a Christian Minister.

LaRussa completed 249-of-393 passes for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, throwing for 3,015-yards.

He passed for 495-yards and four touchdowns in the win over No. 13 Virginia Tech, and was named National Player of the Week by multiple media outlets, as well as Conference USA Player of the Week. He was named C-USA honorable mention by the league’s coaches.