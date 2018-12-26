No injuries reported after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Elbow Road that left two residents displaced.

According to crews, the call came in at 4:32 p.m., with crews arriving at 4:37 p.m. Heavy fire was showing from a one-story, single-family residence upon arrival, according to the department.

The fire mostly impacted the home’s attached garage, which suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was marked under control at 5:04 p.m. It was extinguished fully at 6:15 p.m.