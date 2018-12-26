Newport News Police use taser after man allegedly shoves officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested a man Christmas Day after he allegedly shoved two officers.

At approximately 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 700 block of 28th Street in reference to a person with a gun. Officers were informed that a man had fired a shot inside a residence.

When police arrived, a subject matching the description answered the door and was initially aggressive to officers before allowing them inside. He was later identified as 28-year-old Jamahl Bethea.

One of the officers on scene tried to hold the front door open while the other spike with Bethea. According to police, Bethea shoved the officer and attempted to close the door. The other officer attempted to detain him, and then was also shoved by Bethea.

A taser was deployed, and Bethea was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement.