Newport News Police captures holiday spirit through dispatch call of Santa’s suspicious activity

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – While many some police officers and dispatchers in Newport News had to work on Christmas and Christmas Eve, it didn’t stop them from spreading a little holiday cheer at the expense of Santa.

A Newport News dispatcher in the adorable Twitter video can be heard describing how a man fitting the description of Santa was breaking into peoples houses and eating cookies, plus leaving wrapped presents.

“It appears there was some suspicious activity in NN last night. Dispatchers received reports of a male in a red suit riding in a sleigh with 9 reindeer. The lead reindeer even had a red nose. Here is the “be on the lookout” they dispatched to officers,” said the Newport News Police Department in its tweet.

The video was shared mid-day on Christmas.