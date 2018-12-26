Man charged after 17-year-old dies in Cape Charles crash

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – State Police in Cape Charles have charged a man after a crash in the 23000 block of Lankford Highway leaves a juvenile dead.

Officers responded to the crash on Monday around 2:45 a.m.

After state troopers investigated the crash, it was determined that a 2003 Saturn VUE, driven by Calvin E. Berryhill Jr, was heading north on Lankford Highway.

The vehicle ran off the road, overturned and struck several trees. A 17-year-old juvenile passenger, later identified as Trevonne Avant Stith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other juvenile passengers and one other adult female passenger were also int the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After the crash happened, the three juveniles were able to escape the vehicle and run to a nearby house to get help. All three juveniles were taken by ambulance to CHKD with non-life threatening injuries. The adult female passenger, Tracy Shavonn Stith, was taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The adult female is the mother of Trevonne Avant Stith.

The driver, 40-year-old Calvin E. Berryhill Jr., was arrested for driving under the influence, manslaughter, and misdemeanor endangerment and neglect.

Family members have been notified of the accident. There is no other information at this time.