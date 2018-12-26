How to keep your stainless steel stainless

We spend a lot of money on appliances like dishwashers, refrigerators, and ranges. And some people spend a premium for stainless steel.

The last thing we expect is for them to rust! Consumer Reports reveals that the culprit could be the cleaner you`re using!

One thing people don`t know is that certain cleaners, especially those that contain bleach is that it can actually strip away cadmium and other metals that are designed to protect stainless steel.

So, here are a few DOs and DON`Ts to keep your stainless…stainless:

 You want to make sure to clean your appliances with a mild soap on a soft cloth and always dry them off when you`re done.

 Don`t use disinfectants, abrasives, or cleaners that contain bleach, alcohol, ammonia, or chlorides, all of which can harm stainless.

 Do make sure to check the label on any cleaning products you use in your kitchen. Certain things like grout cleaner containing muriatic acid…even the fumes can cause the finish on your stainless sleek to wear down prematurely.

 Don`t use steel wool or scrub pads. They can scratch the surface.

 Do wipe down your stainless-steel appliances occasionally with a stainless cleaner. But don`t use a dish rag because it can actually contain food oils and if there`s acidic, they can wear away the protective finish.

 Do – Know what you`re buying. Nonmagnetic stainless-steel appliances which contain nickel and that tends to be more rust-resistant.

Consumer Reports says, if you do have rust on your appliances, you can use equal parts baking soda and water to gently rub and — voilà — your stainless is sparkly again.