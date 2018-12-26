Hampton Roads Transit to operate on extended hours for New Year’s

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit announced that it will operate The Tide light rail and Elizabeth River Ferry services until 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Rail service will run every 30 minutes starting at 9 p.m. The last train will leave MacArthur Square for Newtown Road at about 1:30 a.m.

Normally, service stops at 11 p.m. on weekdays.

Parking is free at the Ballentine/Broad Creek, Military Highway and Newtown Road train stations.

For customers of the Elizabeth River Ferry, the last boat leaving Waterside will be 1:45 a.m. Ferry service will operate every 30 minutes.

The additional service is being provided by the cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth in support of events celebrating the year’s end.

Waterside District is hosting a large party, New Year’s Eve Live, while the Hilton Norfolk The Main is also hosting special events. Both locations are served by the MacArthur Square light rail station.

HRT will provide regular weekday bus service. For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com.