Four people displaced after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a fire that displaced four people on Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire was in the 600 block of Baker Street in the city and was in a detached garage.

Part of the home was impacted by the fire but officials believe the four people of the home will be able to move back in after a little time. Power had to be shut off during VBFD’s work to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

