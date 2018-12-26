× First Waring Forecast: Tracking rain and highs in the 60s to end the week

High pressure will continue to keep us dry overnight. It won’t be as cold Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s inland to mid and upper 30s near the coast.

Sunshine to start the day Thursday with increasing clouds as the day progresses. It will be a bit milder with highs in the low 50s which is seasonable for this time of year. We continue to track a system still off to the west that will bring us rain late Thursday and throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures won’t really drop a whole lot overnight Thursday into Friday. We will actually start to see temperatures warm overnight into the 50s. A warm front will lift over the region bringing us rain and a big warmup to end the week. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s. This is almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some localized flooding is possible. A thunderstorm is not out of the question, but we’re not expecting anything severe. Winds will also pick up, south at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph. This will help to pump in much warmer air.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Rain will return for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will cool to near 50 on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

