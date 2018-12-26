Firefighters respond to Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire was in the 1900 block of Ardmore Ave. and started around 9 a.m. in the furnace area of the attic.

Two people who lived there came home to their house on fire.

Officials say that the fire was attacked aggressively and firefighters had to tear down walls to chase flames.

The two residents will be displaced because of the fire to their home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

