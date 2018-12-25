Two people hospitalized, Portsmouth firefighter injured due to Christmas Day fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Christmas Day fire in Portsmouth has left two people in the hospital, a firefighter injured and a dog at the emergency veterinarian.

According to Portsmouth officials, the fire was at a house around 4 a.m in the 200 block of Riddick Drive. They added that the fire began in the front dwelling and spread throughout the home and into the attic, causing extensive smoke and fire damage to the home.

The two people that were in the home at the time of the fire are being cared for at Sentara Norfolk General. They are displaced because of the fire, according to a Portsmouth Fire Department official – who also stated the firefighter injured has been released already from the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it is not known at this time if the Red Cross is assisting.