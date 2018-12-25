× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Much warmer and wetter

Many of us woke up to temperatures in the 20s on Christmas morning. But if you asked Santa for warmer weather, we have that for you too!

It looks like we will make it well into the 60s by the end of the workweek.

Expect clearing skies tonight and another cold morning on Wednesday. And it will be a few degrees warmer in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Expect a steady warm up as we head through the rest of the week.

We will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. That is the first hint of a big storm system on the way.

Friday looks to be our warmest day this week with high temperatures in the mid 60s. However, showers and even thunderstorms are looking likely as a warm front moves in.

It looks like we will enjoy some dry, mild weather on Saturday, before more rain arrives on Sunday. Expect off-and-on rain with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

We may start 2019 with wet weather. Scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday.



