Norfolk firefighters make station feel like home for Christmas

NORFOLK, Va. — While you are with your loved ones on the Christmas Day, so are firefighters of Norfolk Fire-Rescue. But they are doing so away from the comforts of home.

Even though these local heroes may be stuck at the station for up to 24-hours because of their work shift, families of the firefighters are being hosted for a Christmas Dinner.

To help also make the place more festive — Christmas trees have also been donated - giving them some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season.

To learn more about Norfolk Fire-Rescue, click here.

