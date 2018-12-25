Chesapeake house fire started by unattended candle displaces 4 people on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Four people have been displaced after a Tuesday night house fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department was dispatched to the 20 block of King George Quay at 8:39 p.m. Arriving six minutes later, they found a two-story townhome with light smoke visible from the outside.

Firefighters investigated the smoke and found a bedroom on the second floor on fire. Crews entered the building, and the fire was extinguished at 8:53 p.m.

Only one adult was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.