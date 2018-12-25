Cardinals claim ex-Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger off waivers

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It didn’t take long for a Pro Bowl alternate to find work after being released on Christmas Eve.
D.J. Swearinger, released by the Redskins on Monday, was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, he announced in a post on his Instagram.
Washington released Swearinger after he criticized defensive coordinator Greg Manusky during his postgame interview following the Redskins loss at Tennessee in Week 16. Head coach Jay Gruden responded to the comments Sunday, saying he was ‘disappointed’ in Swearinger’s choice to take ‘their business’ outside of the walls of the team’s locker room.
Swearinger had 51 tackles and four interceptions in 15 starts for the Redskins in 2018. The 27-year-old signed a three-year contract back in 2017 that runs through the 2019 season.
#BirdGang 2016 A Day B4 I Thought I Was Going Back To Az My Agent Told Me We Were Gonna Go To Washington To Start Our Own Culture And Get More Money Up Front! Of Course I Made My Decision Because I Wanted To Play For My Idol’s Team And Fulfill His Legacy And Mines! I Gave That Organization My Heart And Soul And They Spit In My Face For Giving My Opinion Only To Better The Team!! Right Wrong Or Indifferent I’ve Found My Peace And Learned From It And I Am So Excited To Go Back To The Sunny Desert Arizona Like I Never Left!! I’m Baaaaacckkkk!!!!