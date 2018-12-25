Cardinals claim ex-Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger off waivers

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It didn’t take long for a Pro Bowl alternate to find work after being released on Christmas Eve.

D.J. Swearinger, released by the Redskins on Monday, was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, he announced in a post on his Instagram.

Washington released Swearinger after he criticized defensive coordinator Greg Manusky during his postgame interview following the Redskins loss at Tennessee in Week 16. Head coach Jay Gruden responded to the comments Sunday, saying he was ‘disappointed’ in Swearinger’s choice to take ‘their business’ outside of the walls of the team’s locker room.

Swearinger had 51 tackles and four interceptions in 15 starts for the Redskins in 2018. The 27-year-old signed a three-year contract back in 2017 that runs through the 2019 season.